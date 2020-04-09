Score NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $109 (Save $90), more

Walmart currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $109 shipped. Typically fetching $199 at Amazon right now, today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. Nighthawk AX4 comes packed with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which means you’re looking at up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. So even now that you and everyone you’re social distancing with are probably doing a lot of streaming and the like, NETGEAR’s router won’t break a sweat. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 435 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, we’re tracking a discount on the NETGEAR Orbi Compact Mesh Wi-Fi System for $169.99 shipped at Newegg when code AFMNGRBK2W has been applied at checkout. Down from $200, today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low, beats the competing price drop at Amazon by $10, and is the best available. Building an 802.11ac router with a mesh satellite, this Wi-Fi system covers 3,500-square feet with 2.2Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 355 customers.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk® AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

