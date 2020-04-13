Turn your Android smartphone to a Switch with Razer Junglecat at $85, more

- Apr. 13th 2020 8:17 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Junglecat Game Controller for Android smartphones at $84.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. Razer Junglecat can turn your Android smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-style gaming device thanks to its unique modular design. Alongside over 100-hours of battery life per charge, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features for elevating your gameplay experience. It’s compatible with the Razer Phone 2, alongside the latest Samsung Galaxy handsets and more. Over 135 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 at $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a wired design, this controller strays from the typical gamepad form-factor by ditching joysticks in favor of an 8-way D-pad, arcade-style button layout, and more for fighting game fans. Rated 3.9/5 stars

Complete your gaming package with Razer’s Hammerhead Bluetooth Earbuds. Right now you’ll save 50% on the accessory, bringing the price down to $50 and marking an Amazon low. Get all the details right here.

Razer Junglecat Android Controller features:

Enjoy the accuracy and advantage of having twin analog thumbsticks and bumper buttons, all in a compact, ergonomic form that delivers comfortable handheld gaming. Adjusted via the Razer Gamepad app, allowing for more precise aiming when the need arises—crucial for FPS games.

