Save $270 on DJI’s Mavic Air Fly More Combo at one of the lowest prices yet

DJI’s official eBay storefront offers its Mavic Air Fly More Combo for $699 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy and $499 refurbished at DroneNerds. Typically fetching around $970, today’s offer saves you $270, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Mavic Air features 4K video recording, an HDR-compatible 32MP sensor and slow-motion video capture. It brings 21-minutes of flight time, a 43-mile per hour top speed and 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera to a folding drone design. The Fly More Combo includes additional propellers, a carrying case, other accessories to round out your kit. With Mavic Air 2 slated to be officially announced this month, now is a great time to save on the original. Over 825 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth footage” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time.

If you’d rather upgrade your photography on the ground, we’re tracking new all-time lows on the GoPro HERO8 Black action camera, which has dropped to $299. At $100 off, you can also lock-in the same discount on HERO7 Black, which has dropped to $229.

DJI Mavic Air features:

Fly through the skies with this Mavic Air drone. The collapsible design makes it easy to take this drone anywhere you want to explore, while the 8GB of internal storage and micro SD slot provide plenty of options for storing and saving footage. This Mavic Air drone captures still images and 4K video for breathtaking imagery, and it features a host of specialty camera functions for panoramic shots and slow-motion video capture.

