GoPro HERO8 Black falls to new all-time low at $299 following a $100 discount

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera for $299 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $16, and is a new all-time low. As one of the most capable action cameras in GoPro’s current stable, HERO8 Black touts a collection of notable features like 4K60 recording, a waterproof design, and slow-motion capture at 240fps. Throw in other enhancements like HyperSmooth 2.0, and you’ll enjoy gimbal-like movement and stabilization without any additional hardware. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 410 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

A great buy alongside your new HERO8 Black would be Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Card for $22. You’ll only spend a fraction of your savings here, while bringing 128GB of storage to your camera for documenting everything going on at home, as well as all your upcoming outdoor adventures in the future.

Don’t need the latest and greatest in action cameras? We’re still tracking a similar $100 discount on GoPro HERO7 Black, which has dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $229.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Capture smooth time lapse videos with this GoPro HERO8 camera. The HyperSmooth stabilization technology offers two levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction, while the optional media mod offers advanced customization, giving aspiring creators a convenient way of adding more lighting and pro-quality audio to their footage. This GoPro HERO8 camera features a streamlined design with folding fingers at the base for swapping mounts quickly.

