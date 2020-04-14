With as prevalent as new true wireless earbuds are, it’s pretty difficult to standout from the pack. Razer’s latest pair of headphones shouldn’t have any issues catching your attention, with a partnership from The Pokémon Company to thank. Sporting a new Pikachu design, the earbuds are completed by a Pokéball-themed charging case and other features inspired by the game. Head below for a closer look at the new Razer Pokémon Earbuds.

Razer debuts new Pokémon Earbuds

Instead of creating an entirely new pair of earbuds this time around, Razer is co-opting an existing pair of its true wireless cans. The Hammerhead earbuds sport the oh so popular cord-free design alongside 4-hours of audio playback per charge, which jumps up to 16 in total with the case. Dual 13mm drivers power the audio experience, alongside IPX4 water-resistance and low-latency connectivity.

We previously reviewed the Hammerhead earbuds, and found them to be a more than suitable option, especially for gamers. Now Razer is leaning into that mindset to an even deeper degree with its latest unveil. Collaborating with The Pokémon Company, gamers will now be able to add some Pikachu stylings to their everyday carry with Razer’s new earbuds. While the buds themselves remain largely unchanged, there is a fresh coat of yellow paint complete with a silhouette decal of the electric Pokémon.

All of the aforementioned specs will carry over to the refreshed edition, but there is one hardware alteration that is even more enticing for Pokémon fans. Rather than the typical charging case, Razer has replaced it with a much more fitting Pokéball. That’s right, in order to charge the earbuds, you’ll slip them into your very own Pokéball case. Oh, and if that weren’t enough, the Hammerhead’s voice prompts are replaced by Pikachu’s voice.

Pricing and availability

Razer is initially rolling out its Pokémon Earbuds in China later this month, with a global rollout coming at a later date. Compared to the $100 list price of the standard Hammerhead True Wireless, you’ll have to shell out an extra $20 in order to bring the Pikachu coating and Pokéball charging case. But for fans of the popular series, that premium may very well prove to be worth it.

9to5Toys’ Take

With everything from Pokémon-themed shoes from adidas to a digital Casio watch decked out in decals of Pikachu, it’s almost a little surprising that we’re only now getting the same treatment for true wireless earbuds. Even so, Razer working with The Pokémon Company is quite fitting, and at least we know that the audio quality will be pretty solid. So these should prove to be quite the popular release for Pokémon fans.

Source: Zing Gadget

