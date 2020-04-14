Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. 340W Bluetooth Soundbar has dropped to $250 (Save $150)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung 3.1-Channel HW-R650 Bluetooth Soundbar for $249.99 shipped. Also available for the same price direct from Best Buy. Typically fetching $400, it just recently dropped to $300 at Amazon and Samsung, with today’s offer beating that by $50 and saving you a total of 38%. This is also a new 2020 low. Samsung’s 340W sound bar features a Smart Sound Mode that automatically analyzes content and optimizes the settings to give you the best audio. It pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and includes an HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar. This model even includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass.

We’re still seeing plenty of other ways to upgrade your home theater audio, the most notable being the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar at $399. Over the weekend we spotted a $250 discount on Samsung’s Sound+ Slim Soundbar, which is still live right now. Also, this morning we spotted the budget-friendly Sceptre 43-inch 4K UHDTV for $160.

Samsung 3.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Bring stunning high-fidelity audio to your home with this Samsung sound bar. A wireless subwoofer delivers powerful low-end bass to enhance movies and songs, while a game mode enhances sound effects in your favorite games. This Samsung sound bar features six speakers with a dedicated center channel to provide crisp, clear dialog.

