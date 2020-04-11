Samsung’s Sound+ Slim Soundbar simplifies your home theater: $340 (Save $250+)

- Apr. 11th 2020 10:50 am ET

$340
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar (HW-NW700) for $339.99 shipped. Stock is low there, but it is also available at Best Buy with the final discount reflected at checkout. That’s $250+ off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and is within $55 of the lowest price we have tracked. For a long time, having a nice audio setup meant you would need a sound bar, subwoofer, and satellites, which led to a multitude of clutter. Samsung aims to simplify installation and keep things looking sharp with this 3-channel solution. It seamlessly connects with Samsung TVs and can even be controlled using Alexa, making it a great solution for anyone with an Echo device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shed the all-in-one form-factor to save quite a bit of money. VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar System is $180 and it delivers a 2.1-channel experience with 100-decibel audio and “room-shaking bass.”

Speaking of sound bars, we found Bose SoundTouch 300 for $399 yesterday. This deal yields $100 in savings, making it worth a look.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

  • Slim, one-piece wall-mount design
  • Seamless Connection with Samsung TVs
  • Alexa voice control compatible/smartphones compatible
  • Wireless music streaming

