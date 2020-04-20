The official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console has now been unveiled. After keen fans broke some codes in a teaser video posted to the Xbox Twitter account, the limited edition console’s trailer was revealed along with some other Cyberpunk 2077-branded gear for Xbox One X gamers. However, we now know the LE Xbox One controller is now up for pre-order ahead of the console’s summer 2020 release date, and that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console will be “the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released.” More details below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Console:

After several teases and some leaks, we now know what the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X looks like when it’s coming out, and that it will be the very last limited edition Xbox One X, we will ever get from Microsoft.

And boy, does it look good. Not only is Cyberpunk 2077 one of the most highly-anticipated gaming releases on just about anyone’s schedule at this point, the new LE console is one more thing to get you excited for your visit to Night City later this year. Designed to look like you just ripped it off the wall in some underground hacker’s facility, it features a distressed look with glow in the dark elements, including the text “No future.” The sort of paneled design fits in perfectly with what we have seen from the game and might be the most interesting limited edition Xbox One X yet. Despite releasing a few months ahead of the game, it will ship with a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

Johnny Silverhand Controller too:

Johnny Silverhand inspires the LE controller — the character voiced and made to look like Keanu Reeves, and plays an integral part in the player’s experience. It features a “half natural, half cyber-enhancement chrome design,” as CDPR puts it.

Plus more Cyberpunk 2077 gear:

Alongside the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X and controller, Microsoft also unveiled some themed accessories. More specifically, you’re looking at the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand for $49.99, Seagate Xbox Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Game Drives from $89.99, and the Johnny Silverhand Edition Arctis 1 Wireless Headset for $109.99. No release dates appear to be available, but most of these extras are now up for pre-order. The Seagate drives are listed as releasing on June 5, 2020.

Release Date & More:

The Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X will release in June 2020, some three-months ahead of the game itself, which is scheduled for September 17, 2020, on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with a Google Stadia version “set to launch the same year.” Microsoft said that not only will this be the last limited edition Xbox One X, but it will only manufacture 45,000 of them.

The Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller, the bundle, comes with is also available on its own for $74.99 with pre-orders already live at Walmart and Microsoft.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Just when you thought Cyberpunk 2077 really couldn’t be any more anticipated than it already is at this point, Microsoft drops one of the best LE consoles yet. This new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X almost certainly has to be among the best looking individual edition consoles we have seen all generation long. It’s unfortunate the production sounds as though it will be limited (to some degree anyway), as Microsoft is going out with a bang here. Here’s to hoping they sell some kind of case, cover, or replica for folks not looking to drop another $500 just to have this gem on the shelf.

Source: CDPR/IGN

