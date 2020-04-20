Fortnite has put on its fair share of events in recent years to celebrate various holidays, new seasons, and other special promotions. During this time of social distancing, Fortnite is returning with another event to help spice up your at-home adventures. Travis Scott is set to host a virtual concert, calling it an “Astronomical” experience in the battle royale game that will feature various in-game rewards and performances by the popular artist. Hit the jump for full details on the latest promotion from Fortnite and Travis Scott, including all of the best in-game perks to come this month.

Travis Scott and Fortnite pair up for a virtual concert

If you’re at all familiar with Fortnite, you know that the wildly-popular battle royale game has put on its fair share of popular special events over the years. Some have been big hits, others have featured their fair share of glitches. The latest is setting up to be quite the show as Travis Scott prepares to put on a handful of virtual concerts.

Inside the latest Fortnite map, you’ll be able to track down virtual Travis Scott concerts on the following days:











Doors are set to open 30-minutes before the shows actually start, however, it’s unclear just exactly how many gamers will be able to join the show at a time.

New loot coming as well

While the concerts themselves don’t start until April 23, there is new gear coming on the way before then. Starting tomorrow, April 21, Fortnite will be rolling out various add-ons to accompany your gaming during this Travis Scott promotion.

This includes various Travis Scott-themed accessories which can be earned through challenges during the event. If you attend any of the concerts, you’ll get a free Astroworld-themed glider, plus a few extra load screen surprises.

There will also be various outfits, emotes, and other Travis Scott add-ons to purchase and find during this event.

Additionally, Fortnite is rolling out a new update in partnership with its Travis Scott event:

The 12.41 update will be available starting on April 21. Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed so you’re ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event.

You can learn more about this upcoming Fortnite event and all the latest news over on this landing page. Will you be attending any of the Travis Scott concerts? Sound off in the comments below.

Source: Fortnite

