meross outdoor smart plug drops to $17 (Reg. $22), more in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross Smart Home accessories headlined by it Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $22, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our last mention by $0.50, and falls to the lowest we’ve seen this year. Sporting two individually-controllable outlets, this outdoor smart plug is a great way to expand your setup onto a patio or other space; especially now that warmer weather is right around the corner. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, bringing voice control to the table alongside integrating with a companion smartphone app. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for additional highlights from the sale.

Other standouts from the sale:

This week is off to a solid start for smart home deals, as so far we’ve already spotted Amazon’s Echo Flex on sale for $20, which brings the price down to its Amazon low. That’s on top of GE’s Smart Light Switch, which works with Alexa or Assistant at $20.

meross Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

