Nintendo Switch travel cases from $6: HORI, PDP, PowerA, more (up to 50% off)

- Apr. 21st 2020 12:19 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off From $6
0

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword & Shield Hard Pouch for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The officially licensed case features a two-sided design with the new Pokémon Sword & Shield (full review here) starter characters (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) as well as a blue/red colorway. Featuring a hard shell exterior to keep your Switch safe on-the-go, it also has a built-in, 10-game card storage pouch and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $6.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

Speaking of Switch gear, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $59 today (Reg. $70) and we still have PowerA’s Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $37.50 (30% off). That’s on top of an Amazon all-time low on HORI’s Poké Ball charging stand and all the digital Nintendo Switch game deals live right now.

HORI Pokémon Sword & Shield Switch Hard Pouch:

  • Sturdy-yet-lightweight Nintendo Switch console case featuring Galar’s starter Pokémon
  • Pokémon Sword & Shield characters and designs, inside & out
  • Double-sided external artwork
  • Game Card storage and internal accessory pocket
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo & Pokémon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off From $6
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA PDP Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard