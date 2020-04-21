Nintendo Switch travel cases from $6: HORI, PDP, PowerA, more (up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword & Shield Hard Pouch for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The officially licensed case features a two-sided design with the new Pokémon Sword & Shield (full review here) starter characters (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) as well as a blue/red colorway. Featuring a hard shell exterior to keep your Switch safe on-the-go, it also has a built-in, 10-game card storage pouch and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $6.
More Switch Accessory Deals:
- PDP Deluxe Poke Ball Travel Case $16 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Pikachu Commuter Case $20 (Reg. $30)
- HORI Lux Pouch (Pikachu) $13 (Reg. $17+)
- PDP Zelda Travel Case $10 (Reg. $15)
- PDP Zelda Guardian Deluxe Travel Case $10 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Pikachu Deluxe Travel Case $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- AmazonBasics Carrying Case $6 (Reg. $10)
- PowerA Zelda Messenger Bag $28 (Reg. $40)
- PowerA Mario Bros. Messenger Bag $25 (Reg. $35)
Speaking of Switch gear, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $59 today (Reg. $70) and we still have PowerA’s Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $37.50 (30% off). That’s on top of an Amazon all-time low on HORI’s Poké Ball charging stand and all the digital Nintendo Switch game deals live right now.
HORI Pokémon Sword & Shield Switch Hard Pouch:
- Sturdy-yet-lightweight Nintendo Switch console case featuring Galar’s starter Pokémon
- Pokémon Sword & Shield characters and designs, inside & out
- Double-sided external artwork
- Game Card storage and internal accessory pocket
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo & Pokémon
