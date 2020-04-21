Nintendo Switch travel cases from $6: HORI, PDP, PowerA, more (up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword & Shield Hard Pouch for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The officially licensed case features a two-sided design with the new Pokémon Sword & Shield (full review here) starter characters (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) as well as a blue/red colorway. Featuring a hard shell exterior to keep your Switch safe on-the-go, it also has a built-in, 10-game card storage pouch and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $6.

Speaking of Switch gear, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $59 today (Reg. $70) and we still have PowerA’s Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $37.50 (30% off). That’s on top of an Amazon all-time low on HORI’s Poké Ball charging stand and all the digital Nintendo Switch game deals live right now.

Sturdy-yet-lightweight Nintendo Switch console case featuring Galar’s starter Pokémon

Pokémon Sword & Shield characters and designs, inside & out

Double-sided external artwork

Game Card storage and internal accessory pocket

Officially Licensed by Nintendo & Pokémon

