Show off your Poké Ball Plus with HORI’s charging stand for $10 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the HORI Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you’re a Poké Ball Plus owner or happened to score one on sale during the Mar10 festivities this year, this is the stand for you. Now at the lowest price we have tracked, this stand is designed to both show off your Poké Ball Plus and keep it charged up. Along with the built-in USB cable, a small chime will ring when the ball is put in place and when it’s done charging. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is the most affordable charging solution for Poké Ball Plus that we can find. In fact, most basic cases sell for $10 or more. However, you could opt for this hard EVA carrying case at $7 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings. There’s nothing overly special about this model and it won’t charge your Poké Ball, but it will keep it safe in your bag and the like.

All Pokémon fans should give the new Razer Pokéball charging case a closer look. Here’s our Pokémon Sword and Shield Review as well as all of our favorite Pokémon collectibles.

HORI Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand :

Create a Pokemon center at home with HORI’s Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand! Easily charge & display your Poké Ball Plus between adventures by dropping into the Pokemon themed usb-powered dock. The Poké Ball will chime once when you’ve placed it into the dock and will chime again once it’s fully charged. Poké Ball Plus not included. Officially Licensed by Nintendo & Pokemon.

