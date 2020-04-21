Bring home a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped today (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. While it is back-ordered you can still lock-in the discounted rate or opt for Walmart’s listing at $59 shipped. Regularly $70, like it fetches at Best Buy right now, today’s deals are the best prices we can find and well under the bloated $80 we had been seeing on Amazon for months. Along with motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, Nintendo’s Pro Controller provides a more traditional form-factor with a pair of analog sticks, shoulder triggers, and more. The battery-powered design offers wireless control while an included USB-C to USB-A cable is used to juice it back up. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to Nintendo’s pro Controller is PowerA’s Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller which is currently on sale for $37.50 (30% off) and provides much of the same functionality for less. Another great option is the GameCube Wired Fight Pad Pro which is also currently on sale from $19 on Amazon right now. Just note, you won’t get the amiibo NFC reader on these models.

We also still have the the HORI Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand at 50% off and loads of digital Nintendo Switch game deals. The latest firmware update allows you to customize your Switch controller layout and might even hint at a possible dual display next-gen. device.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!