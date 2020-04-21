An all-time low brings Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM 3 Speaker to $150 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 20-hours of 360-degree audio playback, MEGABOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. Over 975 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more and opt for the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 instead and pocket an extra $10. While you’ll drop the battery life down to 15-hours, there’s still similar water-resistance and the one-touch button. We’re also seeing the original Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Speaker at $80.

Or if you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is a supremely powerful, portable wireless speaker. It blasts loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass. And it’s all meticulously balanced so you hear every note. Megaboom 3 is also insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof and ready to rock any adventure. From snowboarding in the mountains to breakdancing into the pool, MEGABOOM 3 has your back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!