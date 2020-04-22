We’re now halfway through the work week, and to celebrate, ComiXology is dishing out a collection of digital comic book deals in its DC starter sale. Starting at under $1, you’ll be able to save up to 60% on select novels. Amongst all of the offers, one standout is on 52 Vol. 1: New Edition at $9.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Down from $25, today’s price cut is one of the first times we’ve seen this novel on sale and marks a new all-time low. DC’s New 52 comic series is one of its most recent attempts to revamp all of the classic heroes, and this 572-page novel tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe. With Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman nowhere to be found, this is one comic you won’t want to miss out on. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s DC sale.

Other standouts include:

If you’re more of a Marvel fan, ComiXology has you covered there too. Earlier in the week, we spotted a batch of discounted Black Widow and X-Men reads, which were then followed up by some Avengers comics priced from $1.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

DC 52 Vol. 1: New Edition features:

DC’s groundbreaking publication of the weekly comic 52 tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe—in real time. The cataclysmic events of INFINITE CRISIS have left the world without its three biggest icons—Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman¾and the question is asked: who will stand up in their absence?

