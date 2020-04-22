Score a Google Nest Mini for your smart home priced from $27.50 (All-time low)

Target is offering the Google Nest Mini for $29 shipped. However, those who have a RedCard (which is easy and free to apply for) the price drops to $27.55 shipped, which is a new all-time low. Also available at Walmart for $29 and Best Buy for $1 more. Today’s best price beats our previous all-time low by nearly $1.50 and is the best available. Google’s Nest Mini is the company’s second-generation compact smart home speaker, which offers quite a few upgrades in the sound department. You’ll find the normal Google Assistant features here, like voice controlling smart home gear, listening to music, and can even talk to other speakers in your home through Google Broadcast, which is great for letting the family know that dinner is ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

When it comes to smart home speakers, this is one of the best deals around right now. However, the Echo Flex does save you nearly $10 since it comes in at $20 Prime shipped. Just know that Echo Flex isn’t nearly as high-quality of a speaker as the Nest Mini is, so this is really for smart home control over listening to music.

Want a portable Assistant-enabled speaker? Well, JBL’s Link 10 is just that. It’s waterproof and ready to go by the pool with you, bringing voice-controlled music along with it. At $50 shipped, you’re saving up to $130 with today’s deal.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!