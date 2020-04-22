JBL’s Link 10 Portable Speaker packs Google Assistant at $50 (Save up to $130)

JBL is currently offering its Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker for $49.99 shipped in white. Typically fetching $180, like you’ll currently find for other styles, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50 and is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model to date. Bringing Google Assistant to a portable form-factor, JBL’s Link 10 features an IPX7-waterproof housing, as well as up to 5-hours of audio playback per charge. Perfect for controlling smart home gear around the house, or just enjoying some tunes. To round out the features there’s built-in Chromecast support, which lets you add this into your multi-room audio setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 695 customers.

If you prefer Alexa and want to save even more, ditch the portable form-factor and score the third-generation Echo Dot for $30. You’ll find similar smart home control and the usual voice assistant capabilities, and even the ability to play your favorites from Apple Music.

Those who already have an Alexa setup in the works will want to take a look at the Echo Flex instead. We recently tracked a discount which brings the accessory down to $20, marking an Amazon low on the compact smart speaker.

JBL Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker features:

The JBL Link 10 is a voice activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 10 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

