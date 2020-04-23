Bose Home Speaker 300 packs AirPlay 2 at a new low of $149 (Save up to $110)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 9:04 am ET

0

Nordstrom is currently offering the Bose Home 300 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $149.25 shipped in white. Typically selling for $259, it recently dropped to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $49 and marking a new all-time low. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, this speaker is said to offer wall-to-wall sound thanks to its internal speaker array. Those looking to bring room-filling audio playback to their Alexa or Assistant-enabled setups are also in luck, as both Amazon and Google’s voice assistants come built into the Bose Home 300. There’s also six one-touch presets on top of the speaker for adjusting playback, both Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 370 customers. More details below.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $129 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array, built-in voice assistants, and more. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

For those hoping to make out for even less, you can still grab Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker from $27.50. Or if you don’t mind going the refurbished route, we’re seeing a second-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $17.

Bose Home Speaker 300 features:

The Bose Home Speaker 300 delivers room-rocking bass and 360-degree sound in a space-saving size. With the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in, enjoy millions of songs, playlists and more with just your voice. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – using your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or the Bose Music app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

bose

bose
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go