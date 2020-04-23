Save on LEGO Overwatch, Minecraft, City, Technic, and more starting at $13

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt kit for $25.99 shipped. Also at Target for the same price, or $1 less for RedCard members. Typically fetching up to $40, today’s offer saves you up to 38% and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This 455-piece kit assembles two of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes, D.Va and Reinhardt. It comes complete with a pair of exclusive minifigures alongside corresponding creations for each of the characters to pilot. D.Va’s mech rocks the pink color scheme you’d expect and plenty of decals to complete the look. On the other hand, Reinhardt’s armor brings the German character to life alongside his rocket hammer. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other LEGO deals include:

Be sure to check out the new 1,670-piece UCS Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, which will be launching next week. And while you’re at it, check out the upcoming Death Star II Battle kit that LEGO is giving away for free.

LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt features:

For your favorite Overwatch fan, a buildable mech suit and powered armor with LEGO Overwatch set 75973 D.Va & Reinhardt! Each of these instantly recognizable Overwatch tank heroes features an Overwatch minifigure so fans can place the highly-detailed Overwatch characters inside through the hatches that open. Reinhardt features a massive buildable Rocket Hammer.

