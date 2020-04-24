In celebration of World Book Day this week, Amazon is now offering some free Kindle books. The no strings attached promotion offers up nine Kindle reads you can now download digitally for free. More specifically, you’re looking at a series of international titles that have been translated to english and regularly fetch $5 a pop. Head below for more details.

Score some FREE Kindle books:

Well, any discounts we can get our hands-on to stay occupied at home right now is a good thing, and some free Kindle books will really hit the spot for avid readers. Spanning from contemporary fiction, thrillers, and true crime to Chinese literature, romantic comedies, and biographies, just about anyone will find something in this promotion that will catch their eye.

There’s even a children’s read courtesy of Brazilian writer Fernando Vilela. In one of the “first books published by Amazon Children Crossing, two siblings travel along the Tapajós River of Brazil on a quest to rescue their pet tortoise.”

Just head over to this landing page to get a closer look at all of today’s free Kindle books. Just remember, this promotion will only be live for another 11-hours, so be sure to download these books now before the price jumps back up again.

Today’s free Kindle books sit alongside yesterday’s freebie offer on The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes offer as well as the Prime Book Box for kids down at $17. On top of all of the downloadable magazine deals on sale from $5 at Amazon, we have even more from DiscountMags as well as a collection of comics from $1.

More details from Amazon:

This free Kindle book giveaway starts at 12 a.m. (PDT) April 16, 2020 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on April 24, 2020. Customers who are eligible to purchase Kindle books on Amazon.com can download one or more of the nine featured Kindle books subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

