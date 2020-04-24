LEGO’s latest Collectible Minifigures are just $3.50 each (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 20 for $3.44 Prime shipped. Down from its $5 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 30%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As the latest installment of LEGO’s ongoing series of collectible minifigures, the newest batch includes a various of figures from a drone pilot and model rocket builder to a Super Sentai-themed samurai and more. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 16 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage from Toy Fair earlier this year. More below.

Other LEGO deals include:

Today LEGO unveiled three upcoming Creator 3-in-1 kits including a pirate ship and more. Also, be sure to check out the new 1,670-piece UCS Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, which will be launching next week.

LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 20 features:

Kids can bring exciting new play possibilities to any LEGO set with LEGO Minifigures (71027) Series 20. This new 2020 LEGO minifigure series features a colorful lineup of unique LEGO people to collect and display or use with existing playsets to take the stories in new, fun directions.

