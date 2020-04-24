While LEGO has been giving quite a bit of love towards the Star Wars universe ahead of May the 4th, the company is now turning its attention to one of its more classic themes for the latest batch of builds. With the summer wave of kits around the corner, we’re now getting a first look at an upcoming collection of Creator 3-in-1 LEGO builds. From exploring the high seas to planets far off in space, there’s a lot of variety this time around for builders to enjoy. Head below for a closer look at all three of the new sets.

LEGO showcases three new Creator 3-in-1s

For builders looking for a little more variety in their LEGO builds, the Creator 3-in-1 lineup has long been a source for some eye-catching models. It’s looking like the summer 2020 collection will be continuing that trend, with three new sets spanning the great outdoors, space, and the high seas. Sharing a theme of exploration, each of the upcoming kits looks to give builders three different models to assemble out of the included pieces.

Family Vacation Caravan

The first of LEGO’s upcoming Creator for the summer of 2020 enters in the form of a camping trip. With a sedan-style car complete with a hitched camper. There are a variety of accessories to go alongside the three included minifigures, like a picnic table, kayak, and more. Alongside the main build, you’ll also be able to re-assemble this kit into a lighthouse and a more fully-furnished RV.

Lunar Exploration Rover

Taking an out of this world turn, LEGO is also debuting its latest space-centered creation. The Lunar Exploration Rover features six wheels and comes decked out with a crane and tons of other gear for researching the extraterrestrial planet. There’s an astronaut minifigure and even a brick-built alien. You’ll also be able to craft a planetary research lab as well as a Vic Viper-inspired spacecraft.

Pirate Ship

Lastly, LEGO is bringing the swashbuckling vibes from its recent Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set. The upcoming 3-in-1 Pirate Ship joins the LEGO Creator summer 2020 collection with two massive white sails complete with a black skull and crossbones design. It comes manned by three pirate figures and a brick-built skeleton too. Or if you don’t want to assemble a ship, it can be reconfigured into a skull cove creation and harbor-side house.

LEGO Creator Summer 2020 kits launching in June

The upcoming summer 2020 wave of LEGO Creator kits is slated to debut in June and joins a growing list of other creations set to debut in the coming months. While the A-Wing Starfighter is just 1-week away from hitting virtual store shelves, two new Minecraft kits are slated for rollout come June.

LEGO has yet to fully release the pricing on each of the three new 3-in-1 sets, and each of the build’s part counts remain up in the air. But with a couple of months before the official release, in a similar fashion to how LEGO rolled out its recent Super Mario kits.

