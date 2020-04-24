Over the last few months we’ve seen several new G-SHOCK watches debut. Back in February a Bruce Lee-inspired timepiece arrived and was shortly followed by the laser-carved Full Metal 5000. The brand has even begun to dabble in the smartwatch space thanks to the arrival of G-SHOCK Move. Today the watchmaker took the wraps off of its limited-edition Casio NASA G-SHOCK. The design is based on its DW5600 model and comes in an all-white colorway with NASA logo, American flag, and even a backlight that displays an image of the moon when illuminated. Continue reading for additional details and to find the launch video.

NASA G-SHOCK pays homage to space exploration

In addition to an all-white design, the new NASA G-SHOCK craftily modifies an existing watch model to create a tribute “honoring decades of space exploration and groundbreaking discoveries.” NASA is printed in a vivid red color along the front, making its limited-edition style immediately recognizable.

On top of this, the band also features a couple of standout design decisions including a printed American flag and the words “National Aeronautics and Space Administration.” The timepiece ships in black box showing earth from the perspective of space. A tin is found inside and it sports a black and white design with NASA in red. You’ll also find an American flag printed on it.

The new NASA G-SHOCK watch is shock-resistant and ready to withstand water up to depths of 200-meters. Standard DW5600 functionality delivers a 1/100 second stopwatch, multi-function alarm, countdown timer, and support for both 12- and 24-hour time formats.

Pricing and availability

The new NASA G-SHOCK will retail for $130 and is available for purchase starting today. It’s already listed on gshock.com, but we hope to see it join the rest of the lineup on Amazon soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

This watch is cool even if you aren’t a huge watch or NASA fan. It is yet another way that the G-SHOCK brand has been able to put a fresh spin on a classic form-factor. Once I saw the color, I immediately thought of iconic white astronaut suits and space shuttles used in historic launches.

The design is arguably very simple, but it is clear that each detail was thoughtfully executed. From an engraved moon on the back to an American flag printed on the band, this watch will certainly make for a great addition to any NASA or watch fan’s collection. Thanks to a respectable price tag, it’ll be hard to pass up for many.

