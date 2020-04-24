RIDGID NXT Shop Vac + 7-piece auto detailing kit now $99 shipped (Reg. $140)

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 6.0-Peak HP NXT Shop Vacuum for $99 shipped. Regularly $140, today’s deal is $40 off the going rate, well under Walmart’s bloated listing, and the best price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. With 6.0 peak HP, this model is ready for the toughest cleanups, wet or dry, around the house or in the workshop. Along with a 10-gallon drum, it ships with an auto-detailing kit for the car as well as dedicated storage space for the additional seven accessories including 7- and 10-foot hoses, extension wands, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Stanley 5-Gallon Wet Dry Vacuum at under $57 on Amazon. This one doesn’t come with as many add-ons, like the auto detailing kit, but you will save an additional $40. Otherwise, consider scooping up this RIDGID 20-foot Dual-Flex Tug-A-Long Locking Vacuum Hose as an add-on to today’s featured offer. It will double your hose length and is currently available at $10 off.

While we are talking tools and the home workshop, RIDGID’s 5-tool bundle is down at $289 shipped (Reg. $350), this DEWALT 2-tool combo kit is $80 off, and Anker’s leaf blower is at $100 (save 33%). Swing by today’s Home Depot sale right here and our Home Goods Guide for more.

RIDGID NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum features :

Part of the most powerful line of vacs RIDGID has ever made, the RIDGID 14 Gal. NXT wet dry vac is more powerful than ever with a 41% increase in performance. At 6.0 peak HP, this vac delivers the power required for tough cleanups. Its redesigned scroll technology gives this RIDGID NXT vac an increase in power, suction and lift. The 14 Gal. NXT vac includes the first ever 2-1/2 in. locking accessories that locks onto a wand or hose which means no downtime from attachments coming apart.

