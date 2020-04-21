DEWALT’s 2-tool combo kit includes two batteries + more for $169 (Reg. $249+)

Lowe’s is offering a 2-pack of DEWALT 20V Power Tools with Soft Case for $169 shipped. For comparison, this bundle normally costs $249 and buying the tools separately would generally run you closer to $280. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering a drill and impact driver, this kit is the perfect way to jumpstart your DIY adventures. I have both a drill and impact driver and use them all the time for their different functions. Plus, you’ll get two batteries, a charger, and case with today’s purchase. Rated 4.5+ stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 40-piece DEWALT FlexTorq Bit Set at Amazon. DEWALT’s kit is designed specifically for impact drivers, though it’ll work well with all drill types. It’s a fantastic buy, especially at under $25 Prime shipped.

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Drill/Driver is a great buy at $44 shipped on Amazon. It’s awesome for more budget-focused setups that don’t require a higher-end drill like DEWALT offers.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking a pretty large RYOBI sale at Home Depot right now. Prices start at just $8 and go up from there, so be sure to take a look.

DEWALT Drill Kit features:

The DCKSS276C2 20V MAX lithium ion Brushless hammer drill/driver/impact driver combo kit (1.3-Ah) with soft-sided storage features DEWALT Brushless motors for longer life and run time over brushed motors. The hammer drill has a two-speed transmission and LED lights for working in dark spaces. The impact driver is compact yet offers up to 1500-in lbs of max torque. Soft sided storage bag is durable and includes exterior and interior pockets to help keep you organized while protecting your tools.

