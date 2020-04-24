It’s time to head into the weekend with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are discovering a long lost civilization, creating our own solar systems, uncovering the mysteries of a missing family, rebuilding cartoon cities, and making beats, among much more. While we still have very notable deals on on Hitman GO and Burly Men at Sea, today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Hyperforma, Gone Home, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, mySolar – Build your Planets, BeatHawk, and more. As always, today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My City : After School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JotNot Scanner App Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Funk Drummer: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Bumpr: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF – photo to pdf: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Another World – 20th: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms.

