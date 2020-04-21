Explore the Scandinavian folklore of Burly Men at Sea on iOS for $2 (Reg. $5)

Burly Men at Sea is described as a “folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure.” The gameplay sits somewhere between a graphic interactive novel and a point-and-click adventure title with story and creatures based on Scandinavian folklore. Completely void of ads or in-app purchases, the regularly $5 iOS/Apple TV experience is now on sale for just $1.99. That’s matching the all-time low, $1 below our previous mention, and a perfect way to kill some time at home right now for $2. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Burly Men at Sea is a folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure. With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.

