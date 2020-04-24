Today’s Best Game Deals: XCOM 2 Collection $15, Blasphemous $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the XCOM 2 Collection on Xbox One for $14.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $40, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Xbox. For comparisons sake, this collection fetches an exorbitant $100 via PSN and the Xbox Marketplace. It includes the main game, War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift). For all you PC gamers out there, the brand new XCOM: Chimera Squad releases today and you can score it at 50% off for a limited time. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Overcooked! 2, Blasphemous, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, and much more. All of the current Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- Capcom Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- 1-year PlayStation Now $45 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Code Vein $27 (Reg. $40)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands: GOTY digital $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Death Stranding $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Kingdom: New Lands $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator $2 (Reg. $10)
- Oxenfree $5 (Reg. $10)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead by Daylight SE $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
