Today’s Best Game Deals: XCOM 2 Collection $15, Blasphemous $15, more

- Apr. 24th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the XCOM 2 Collection on Xbox One for $14.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $40, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Xbox. For comparisons sake, this collection fetches an exorbitant $100 via PSN and the Xbox Marketplace. It includes the main game, War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift). For all you PC gamers out there, the brand new XCOM: Chimera Squad releases today and you can score it at 50% off for a limited time. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Overcooked! 2, Blasphemous, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, and much more. All of the current Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

