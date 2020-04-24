Ditch those batteries, the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit is now $20 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 from Microsoft, Best Buy, and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, 20% below the going rate and the best we can find. Ditch those AA batteries you’re using in your Xbox gamepads for Microsoft’s Play and Charge Kit. Providing an extra battery pack as well as a charging cable, this kit is compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and will ensure you always have battery ready to go. It fully re-charges in “under 4-hours” and includes a safety-focused automatic shut-off function. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,900 Amazon customers, it carries best-seller status there too. More details below.

A solid alternative to the Charge and Play Kit is this Insignia Side Dock Charging Station at $10 for Xbox One X or $15 for Xbox One S. It comes with two extra battery packs as well as adding an additional USB port to your console. It is also regularly $20 and seeing some nice price drops at the moment. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 customers.

In other Xbox news, you’ll most definitely want to check out the amazing Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X, as it will be the last Limited Edition Xbox ever made. Not to mention all the SteelSeries x Cyberpunk 2077 accessories that were just unveiled. And here’s the latest details on Xbox Series X.

All of the best Xbox game deals can be found right here and be sure to go download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 now that it’s free.

More on the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit:

Compatible with the original Xbox one wireless controller and the new white Xbox wireless controller

Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery pack. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Charging cable. Fully charges in under 4 hours

Battery chargers: Automatic Shut-Off, Mini-USB connector

