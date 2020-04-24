Gamers can now download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free. After unveiling new crossover Tamagotchi and a series of mini console/arcades for Pac-Man’s 40th Birthday this year, Bandai Namco is now sending its “goodwill ambassador” into everyone’s home for free to help curb social distancing boredom. In an announcement via the official Bandai Namco US Twitter account this morning, the company is now offering Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free on various platforms until mid-May. All the details are down below.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is a downloadable arcade title that initially released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2016 before an updated version with an exclusive 2-player co-op hit the Switch in early 2018. The follow-up to Pac-Man Championship Edition and subsequently Pac-Man Championship Edition DX changes the usual ghost avoiding formula with new, but similar gameplay. Instead of racing your way around the game board, gobbling up dots and avoiding ghosts, Championship Edition has Pac-Man taking on the dreaded ghosts in full force with an almost puzzle-like approach to the mazes themselves.

We’re asking fans to do their part and have #MoreFunForEveryone – at home! To lend a ✋, we’re sending our goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into every 🏠 by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free from 4/24 – 5/10! pic.twitter.com/pSnrPIEK2t — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 goes FREE:

You will be able to download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free today on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam, but it looks like the regularly $20 Switch version is not being included in the fun here. At the time of writing, only the Xbox One version has dropped down to free, but according to Bandai Namco, it’s just a matter of time now on the other two platforms. It regularly sells for $13 on PSN, the Xbox digital marketplace, and on Steam for PC gamers. The freebie offer will be live from today until May 10, 2020, so remember to download it now while you can.

Plus more Freebies:

Today’s Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free promotion joins a growing list of freebie offers from the gaming industry to help with self-isolation. Call of Duty Modern Warfare had a free weekend, Sony is offering the Uncharted Collection and Journey free to all PS4 players, and the list goes on. Browse through and bookmark our freebie deal hub, so you never miss anything.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pac-Man x Tamagotchi (still currently on sale at 20% off) and all of the rest of the 40th-anniversary product releases including miniature consoles and a series of arcade machines. And while we are talking retro gaming, be sure to check out the upcoming Evercade console and the 2020 version of those Tiger LCD gaming handhelds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!