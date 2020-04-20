SteelSeries, one of the most well-known companies when it comes to PC gaming peripherals, just launched an all-new Cyberpunk 2077 Headset Collection. This collection includes three Arctis Pro accessory kits and two entirely new headsets, now that SteelSeries is the official audio partner for the famed game. What does this include? Well, keep reading to find out more.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 for Xbox takes on Johnny Silverhand and Netrunner from Cyberpunk 2077

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Sivlerhand Edition is the official headset of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s inspired by Night City’s most infamous rockerboy and his iconic cyber arm. This headset offers a “supreme way” to experience immersive audio in the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. This 4-in-1 headset offers the same USB-C connectivity as the Arctis 1 Wireless, however, the new dongle has a switch that lets you swap between Xbox One and other USB-enabled platforms. Using SteelSeries’ proven lossless 2.4GHz wireless radio, you’ll have ultra-low latency on Xbox, PC, Switch, and even Android.

For those who prefer a different styling, there’s also the Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition. This one is the standard Arctis 1 Wireless and not the Xbox-specific model. but, it sports the design of the in-game ability that allows you to see the Net overlaid in the real world.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at GameStop and SteelSeries.com. Sign up to be notified when they’re available here

Upgrade your Arctis Pro with Arasaka, Militech, and Hang Tao accessory packs

If you already own the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, or Arctis Pro Wireless, then these accessory packs are for you. Included are three major corporations of Night City, Arasaka, Militech, and Kang Tao. The packs include Cyberpunk 2077 ski-goggle headbands and two new magnetic ear plates.

9to5Toys’ take

These headsets and upgrades are a huge step for SteelSeries, and a huge step in gaming. SteelSeries is poised to take the #1 spot for accessory manufacturer given the company’s most recent releases, including the budget-focused but feature-packed keyboard and mice, these new headsets, and also launching the first wireless USB-C headset for Nintendo Switch.

I’m loving what SteelSeries is putting out, and can’t wait to see what else comes from this partnership. SteelSeries is in it for the long haul with Cyberpunk 2077, and this makes the company the official audio partner for the game. Hopefully, through SteelSeries’ audio engine software, you’ll be able to load in customized EQ presets or something similar designed specifically for Cyberpunk 2077. I’m also hoping that the game will pair with SteelSeries to take advantage of the OLED screens on its keyboards and mice because that’ll take things up to the next level like never before.

Plus, with Cyberpunk 2077 partnering up with other brands like Xbox, and also giving free next-gen updates (at least on Series X, but likely on PlayStation 5 as well,) the game company is looking to capitalize big-time on its latest title.

