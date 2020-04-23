Fossil’s spring clearance event takes up to 70% off watches, wallets, more

Fossil offers up to 70% off various full-price styles plus an extra 40% off sale items when promo code TREAT is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available on just about everything Fossil offers. Our top picks is the Garrett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch for $59.40 when the above promo code is applied. Go with the stainless steel version for $51.60. As a comparison, it originally sold for $159 but typically goes for $99. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. This model sports a leather band with water resistance to 100-meters. It’s a great style for everyday wear or professional occasions where a leather band is suitable. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- Bannon Silicone Watch: $41 (Orig. $159)
- Turk Leather RFID Wallet: $19 (Orig. $54)
- Sport Backpack: $24 (Orig. $68)
- Buckner Rucksack: $104 (Orig. $348)
- …and more!
Looking for more fashion deals? Head over to our guide where you’ll find a wide range of styles available to upgrade your spring attire. Notably, Uniqlo is offering up to 62% off right now with free shipping available for all. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!