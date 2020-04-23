Fossil’s spring clearance event takes up to 70% off watches, wallets, more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 10:39 am ET

0

Fossil offers up to 70% off various full-price styles plus an extra 40% off sale items when promo code TREAT is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available on just about everything Fossil offers. Our top picks is the Garrett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch for $59.40 when the above promo code is applied. Go with the stainless steel version for $51.60. As a comparison, it originally sold for $159 but typically goes for $99. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. This model sports a leather band with water resistance to 100-meters. It’s a great style for everyday wear or professional occasions where a leather band is suitable. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Looking for more fashion deals? Head over to our guide where you’ll find a wide range of styles available to upgrade your spring attire. Notably, Uniqlo is offering up to 62% off right now with free shipping available for all. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

