Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hack RUN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Ruler Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam NightMode: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drum Tuner – iDrumTune Pro: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My City : After School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JotNot Scanner App Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Funk Drummer: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Bumpr: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Kingdom New Lands:

Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.

