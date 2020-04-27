In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $60 on the eShop, today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. This is turn-based strategy empire building at its finest on Nintendo Switch with “four playable scenarios, each with a different setting and style of gameplay inspired by history.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including the original Final Fantasy VII, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe, Metro Redux Switch, Rocket League Ultimate, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $34 (Reg. $60)
- New PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- Capcom Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands: GOTY digital $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator $2 (Reg. $10)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead by Daylight SE $12 (Reg. $30)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
Red Dead Redemption 2 hits Xbox Game Pass next month as GTA V gets removed
Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
