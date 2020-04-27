Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $15, Final Fantasy 7 $8, more

- Apr. 27th 2020 9:27 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $60 on the eShop, today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. This is turn-based strategy empire building at its finest on Nintendo Switch with “four playable scenarios, each with a different setting and style of gameplay inspired by history.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including the original Final Fantasy VII, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe, Metro Redux Switch, Rocket League Ultimate, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

