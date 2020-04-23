DEEMO iOS music rhythm game now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $2)

From the folks who created the highly-rated Cytus game (also on sale) for mobile, comes DEEMO — another story-based music rhythm experience that carries solid reviews on the App Store. Among the top 10 ranked music apps on Apple’s digital marketplace, DEEMO tells the surreal tale of a mystical character atop a castle of solitude with a mysterious piano. Regularly $2, DEEMO is now available for free on all your iOS devices. This is the first time we have seen the game go free on the App Store since Black Friday 2019. Sales on this one only tend to last for a few days, so jump on it now while the price is right. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on DEEMO:

Deemo is a mystic character who lives in solitude in a castle all by itself. A little girl falls from the sky, not knowing who she is, where she comes from. To help the little girl back to her world, Deemo comes to realize a tree keeps growing tall on top of the piano whenever it plays. What would Deemo do when it gets comfortable with the companionship it never had before? What if the little girl couldn’t deal with the truth when her seemingly lost memories regained?!

