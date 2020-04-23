DEEMO iOS music rhythm game now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $2)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 2:09 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $2 FREE
0

From the folks who created the highly-rated Cytus game (also on sale) for mobile, comes DEEMO — another story-based music rhythm experience that carries solid reviews on the App Store. Among the top 10 ranked music apps on Apple’s digital marketplace, DEEMO tells the surreal tale of a mystical character atop a castle of solitude with a mysterious piano. Regularly $2, DEEMO is now available for free on all your iOS devices. This is the first time we have seen the game go free on the App Store since Black Friday 2019. Sales on this one only tend to last for a few days, so jump on it now while the price is right. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time. More details below.

Alongside ongoing offers on Hitman GOBurly Men at Sea and a collection of Toca Boca apps, this morning we saw the highly-rated Agent A drop to $1 alongside the rest of today’s best deals. Those include everything from Sleep Sounds and Do.List to titles like Kick Ass Commandos, Another World, and more. Or just skip the games completely and teach yourself a new language with these deals on Rosetta Stone while you’re stuck at home.

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY $10, Alien Isolation $24.50, more

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kick Ass Commandos, Another World, more

More on DEEMO:

Deemo is a mystic character who lives in solitude in a castle all by itself. A little girl falls from the sky, not knowing who she is, where she comes from. To help the little girl back to her world, Deemo comes to realize a tree keeps growing tall on top of the piano whenever it plays. What would Deemo do when it gets comfortable with the companionship it never had before? What if the little girl couldn’t deal with the truth when her seemingly lost memories regained?!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $2 FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store Rayark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard