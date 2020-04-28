Bring Monoprice’s motorized standing desk to your office for $260 (Save $90)

- Apr. 28th 2020 2:02 pm ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Motorized Tilting Standing Desk for $259.99 shipped. Typically selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 26%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 120-pounds of gear and adjusts from 30- to nearly 50-inches at its tallest height. A portion of the built-in desktop can be titled to introduce extra ergonomics into your setup, as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars and I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks. Head below for more.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for a good bit of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk. 

For more ways to amplify your workstation, we’re seeing a variety of keyboards and mice on sale. Standouts include Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed BlackWidow Lite at $70, and more.

Workstream Motorized Tilting Standing Desk features:

This sit-stand desk has a tilting desktop that is great for setting the keyboard and mouse surface at a slight angle. It allows you to sit at a more upright and comfortable position when drawing, thus keeping the your head straighter and avoiding back and neck pain. Compared to other Monoprice motorized desks, this is the only one with the adjustable tilting desktop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go