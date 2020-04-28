Bring Monoprice’s motorized standing desk to your office for $260 (Save $90)

Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Motorized Tilting Standing Desk for $259.99 shipped. Typically selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 26%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 120-pounds of gear and adjusts from 30- to nearly 50-inches at its tallest height. A portion of the built-in desktop can be titled to introduce extra ergonomics into your setup, as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars and I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks. Head below for more.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for a good bit of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk.

For more ways to amplify your workstation, we’re seeing a variety of keyboards and mice on sale. Standouts include Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed BlackWidow Lite at $70, and more.

Workstream Motorized Tilting Standing Desk features:

This sit-stand desk has a tilting desktop that is great for setting the keyboard and mouse surface at a slight angle. It allows you to sit at a more upright and comfortable position when drawing, thus keeping the your head straighter and avoiding back and neck pain. Compared to other Monoprice motorized desks, this is the only one with the adjustable tilting desktop.

