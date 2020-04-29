Dive into retro games with 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad: $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 25% and returns to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before. 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro2 controller brings retro vibes to your Switch, PC, Mac, and plenty of other devices. The classic Nintendo-inspired design doesn’t skimp out on modern features, as you’ll find two joysticks alongside a D-pad and typical ABXY button layout. You’ll also be able to enjoy motion controls and vibration feedback. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 210 customers. Head below for more.

Looking to bring a gamepad into the mix just for playing classic titles? 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad is a more affordable solution and will only run you $20 right now. It lacks the vintage Nintendo stylings, but comes in a blue, yellow, and pink design that’ll perfectly match your Switch Lite.

Speaking of 8Bitdo, all you TurboGrafx fans won’t want to miss out on the brand’s latest TG16 wireless controller, which just hit the scene last week. Alongside support for the new mini TurboGrafx consoles, Switch owners will also be able to add this one to their setup.

8Bitdo N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Play games on a variety of platforms using this 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad. The classic design and control scheme provide a nostalgic gaming experience, while motion controls and rumble vibration deliver powerful responses. This 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad connects easily to consoles via Bluetooth and lets you play games on Windows, Android, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

