Dive into retro games with 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad: $30 (Save 25%)

- Apr. 29th 2020 1:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 25% and returns to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before. 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro2 controller brings retro vibes to your Switch, PC, Mac, and plenty of other devices. The classic Nintendo-inspired design doesn’t skimp out on modern features, as you’ll find two joysticks alongside a D-pad and typical ABXY button layout. You’ll also be able to enjoy motion controls and vibration feedback. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 210 customers. Head below for more.

Looking to bring a gamepad into the mix just for playing classic titles? 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad is a more affordable solution and will only run you $20 right now. It lacks the vintage Nintendo stylings, but comes in a blue, yellow, and pink design that’ll perfectly match your Switch Lite

Speaking of 8Bitdo, all you TurboGrafx fans won’t want to miss out on the brand’s latest TG16 wireless controller, which just hit the scene last week. Alongside support for the new mini TurboGrafx consoles, Switch owners will also be able to add this one to their setup.

8Bitdo N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Play games on a variety of platforms using this 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad. The classic design and control scheme provide a nostalgic gaming experience, while motion controls and rumble vibration deliver powerful responses. This 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad connects easily to consoles via Bluetooth and lets you play games on Windows, Android, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go