Save $50 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, now down to $279 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $279 shipped in Space Gray and Gold. Typically selling for $329, today’s offer matches our previous mention at $50 off and marks the second-best we’ve seen this year at Amazon. Sporting a 10.2-inch display, this iPad comes equipped with Apple Pencil support alongside smart connector compatibility for pairing with accessories. Everything is powered by an A10 Fusion chip, and an 8MP camera with 1080p recording rounds out the features. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use your savings to bring home this 10-foot Lightning cable with your savings. Whether you plan on catching up on your favorite content from the couch or doing some web browsing, having a long cord like this is a perfect way to ensure your new iPad stays topped off.

Our Apple guide is filled with plenty of other deals right now, like the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $750. That’s on top of the first discount on Apple’s new Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio. Or for something more affordable, Brydge’s Aluminum iPad Keyboard is $50.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

