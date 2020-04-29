Back when the Hatch smart sleep light was announced back in January at CES, it was, safe to say, simpler times. Now the bulbous illuminary is ready to hit the market with a number of smart features that are designed to help adults sleep better and wake up more refreshed. Some may not be as familiar with Hatch, who has cut its teeth in the competitive baby accessory market, but it’s the background of the company that arguably makes it best suited for this project. Hit the jump for full details on today’s announcement, including pricing, and more.

Hatch smart sleep light ships next week

The new Hatch Restore smart light is set to ship the first week of May as it enters into a crowded market currently owned by Philips’ line of sunrise simulation lights. Touted as an “all-in-one sleep system” Hatch arrives with a familiar temperature-changing light on top along with an integrated alarm clock on the front with a speaker around the base.

In these times, it may be more valuable than ever to reach for a sleep aid. These types of sleep systems have become more and more popular in recent years. This new release from Hatch offers many familiar features designed to help you fall off to sleep without too much trouble.

The light on top switches from color to color, emulating the sun falling, to help set off your natural sleep rhythms in the evening. Meanwhile, the other portion of your sleep will conclude as the light fills your space with an artificial sunrise, telling the body that it’s time to wake up.

Of course, this lamp wouldn’t be complete without a built-in speaker that softly plays nature sounds as you drift off to sleep. Smartphone connectivity fills out the list of notable specs, allowing users to set various controls including sleep schedules, sound effects, and more.

The Hatch Restore smart light will be available starting next week for $130.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re into these types of sunrise and sunset simulation lamps, there’s a lot to like about this new release from Hatch. However, as noted above, this is a very competitive product category that’s own by larger companies like Philips. Being that the lamp is $130 also means that there are lower-priced alternatives out there on the market as well. Where Hatch does stand apart from the competition is with its built-in smartphone control and customized schedules, which is another notable feature that will help justify the price tag for some shoppers.

Source: Hatch

