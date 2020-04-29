Microsoft’s Xbox One Stereo Headset returns to all-time low at $35 (Save 42%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset for $34.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Microsoft’s stereo headset lets you hear all of the action without disturbing those around you. It plugs right into an Xbox One controller and brings a unidirectional microphone into your gameplay setup. A detachable adapter packs audio controls including volume adjustment, game/chat balance, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to step up your ability to communicate with your teammates in online games, grab Microsoft’s official Xbox One Chat Headset instead. Over at Amazon it’ll only run you $21, providing ample savings over the full-blown stereo headset.

While you’re upgrading your Xbox setup, ditch the batteries on your gamepad and score Microsoft’s Play and Charge kit while it’s down to $20. You also won’t want to miss out on today’s best game deals, which has titles like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe at $35.50 and much more.

Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset features:

Immerse yourself in rich stereo sound with the Xbox One Stereo Headset. Easily adjust audio levels without taking your hands off the controller. You can even control the balance of game sounds and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear.

