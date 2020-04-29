Monoprice’s enclosed MP Voxel 3D Printer drops to $256 (Open-box, Orig. $400)

- Apr. 29th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Voxel 3D Printer for $255.99 shipped in open-box condition. While a new condition model typically fetches $400, we’ve recently been seeing the open-box model go for $320. Today’s offer saves you up to 36% and matches the lowest we’ve seen to date. This fully-enclosed 3D printer features a heated 150 x 150 x 150mm print bed. Serving as a solid option for getting started with the world of 3D printing, it also comes equipped with a 100-micron resolution. Over 175 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Monoprice’s open-box products are backed by its 30-day return window and a 90-day warranty. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model. Head below for more.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice MP Voxel 3D Printer features:

The Voxel is a unique, easy to use, beginner-friendly 3D printer that brings 3D printing to the masses with its simple menu system displayed on a 2.8″ color IPS touch screen. The assisted leveling system reduces calibration to a single tap on the touch screen and the print nozzle can be swapped out in seconds, without the need for tools of any kind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go