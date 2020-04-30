Anker is rolling out a handful of new products this week as it looks to expand its Soundcore lineup even further with two news pairs of truly wireless earbuds. The latest from Anker arrives with affordable price tags in tow, which is a good thing, because the wireless earbud market is more competitive than ever before.

Anker’s new Spirit Dot 2 Earbuds sport a more AirPod-like design, while the Spirit X2 is more in-line with Apple’s Powerbeats Pro offering. Both will retail for $80 with summer availability. Hit the jump for full details on each model.

Spirit Dot 2 arrives as an AirPod competitor

Headlining today’s announcement is Anker’s new Spirit Dot 2 wireless earbuds. Retailing for $80 at launch in June, these headphones are certain to be a hit when one of Anker’s popular sales pop up throughout the year.

Notable specs here include 5.5-hours of battery life with 16-hours of total playback when the case’s battery is accounted for. IPX7 waterproofing makes it a great pairing for long gym workouts or activities outdoors where sweat may come into play.

Many of you will be happy to know that Anker is bringing USB-C into the mix on its latest release. The charging case will offer a USB-C port, which brings great flexibility when it comes to powering up. Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

Great Sound: 8mm Diamond Coated Composite Driver with BassUp, bass boosting technology

Secure Comfortable Fit: AirWing cushion for secure fit

Long Lasting: Up to 5.5 hours of play time / 16 total hours of playtime from the case

Fast Recharging: Recharge case through USB-C and fast charging when docked

Waterproof / Sweatproof: IPX7 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard

Spirit X2 channels Powerbeats Pro

For a more workout-friendly design, Anker is channeling a Powerbeats Pro-like design for its new Spirit X2 Wireless Sport Earbuds. At $80, it’s far more affordable than the compared Powerbeats Pro, without totally giving up the most important features.

Most notably, IP687 waterproofing arrives with extra attention paid to sweat-proofing. As well, the slightly larger earbud design arrives with up to 9-hours of playback and a total of 36-hours with the charging case.

Notable specs include:

Great Sound: 12mm composite drivers for full and rich Bass with BassUp, bass boosting technology

Secure Comfortable Fit: Earhook Design Ensured to Stay In Place During Workouts

Long Lasting: Up to 9 hours of playtime / 36 total hours of playtime from the case

Fast Recharging: Recharge case through USB-C and fast charging when docked

Waterproof / Sweatproof: IP687 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard

Anker will be making it latest wireless earbuds available to public starting in June direct and at Amazon.

