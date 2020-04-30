Apple unveiled its latest handset earlier this month, and the new iPhone SE DODOcase covers are now ready to go. The company ranks highly on our list of Apple gear accessory makers and now has a number of brand new cases, leather wallets, and covers up for grabs. After dedicating some of its resources to creating masks, DODOcase is finally ready to start shipping protection for the new 2020 iPhone SE. Head below for all of the details.

We last heard from DODOcase with its new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro covers and COVID-19 mask donation program. But the iPhone SE DODOcase covers, cases, and wallets are now available to order. Just about all of the company’s most popular product lines now offer iPhone SE options including the bespoke custom cases, Durables Wallet, Slim CARDcase, Lorna wallet case, leather angle view, Bookcase, and more.

New iPhone SE DODOcase covers:

One standout from the pack is the Slim CARDcase for iPhone. This leather case allows you to store up to four cards in the back pocket while protecting the corners of your precious new device with a “shatterproof” rubber tray and a crack-proof flexible rubber housing. All device ports and buttons are accessible and customers have their choice to add a gold monogram in the upper right-hand corner (for an additional $9.95). It is available in a multitude of leather colors and textures from Chestnut brown and black to embossed red and many more.

This credit card iPhone case makes it possible to never be caught without your ID, credit card, debit card and insurance card. When running out the door, as long as you have your phone, you’ll be good to go. And let’s be honest, we know you’re always going to have your phone. Don’t be caught without the bare necessities again!

The new iPhone SE DODOcase Slim CARDcase requires a 1-2 week lead time for delivery at the moment and will run you $34.95.

You can browse through the rest of the new DODOcase iPhone SE lineup right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Much like the iPad Pro cases from earlier this month, this is just more of the same DODOcase in a new form-factor. While its cases and wallets have always been quite nice — you really can’t go wrong here — it’s about time the folks at DODOcase got back into the design studio to come up with a new look, or something along those lines. But fans of the brand that are also jumping on the 2020 iPhone SE are sure to be happy the new sizes are now available regardless.

Here are all of the best iPhone SE deals including free trade-ins offers, $50 gift card promos, and much more.

