NEOGEO Mini edition console hits one of its best prices yet at $30 (Reg. $62+)

Apr. 30th 2020

Reg. $65+ $30
Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini edition console for $29.99 shipped. Originally over $100, it currently sells for closer to $62 or so at GameStop with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Along with an HDMI connection for playing on the big screen, this mini console features a 3.5-inch LCD screen, built-in arcade-style controls, and stereo speakers. It carries 40 built-in games including SNK hits like King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the NEOGEO Mini edition console with one external NEOGEO gamepad for $49.98 shipped. Considering these gamepads sell for up to $24, this is essentially the same price as today’s lead deal on the console and you’re scoring the controller for $20. Today’s offer is also the best price we can find on the controller bundle.

While the NEOGEO mini console does have an HDMI jack for the big screen, it does not ship with a cable. So it might be a good idea to ensure you have one ready to go and a great option is the AmazonBasics Braided 4K HDMI cables that starts from under $7 Prime shipped.

Speaking of mini consoles and the like, be sure to check out the new 40th Anniversary Pac-Man gear, the crossover Tamagotchi and the upcoming Evercade console.

More on the NEOGEO Mini edition console:

  • NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]
  • NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV
  • NEOGEO mini International is small enough to fit on your palm (dimension: W135ｍｍxD108mmxH162ｍｍ). With 390g overall weight and USB power supply, you can have fun anywhere with a portable power source

