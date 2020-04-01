After first being teased back last fall, Evercade appears finally ready to ship before long with all the retro goodness originally promised. The latest in a flurry of throwback releases over the years offers support for a wide range of titles thanks direct partnerships with a number of classic and modern publishers. And thanks to its all-in-one design, it can go just about anywhere with you. Head below for full details on today’s announcement, availability, pricing, and more.

Evercade is the latest vintage console

As we covered in-depth back in September, there’s a lot to love to about Evercade. The all-in-one console delivers a color display and compact design that’s great for playing games wherever you are.

However, that’s not to say that it just like all of those other retro consoles on the market. Instead of revolving around a digital marketplace or SD cards, Evercade rolls in with a traditional cartridge experience. Which, if we’re being truthful, is an actual retro feature. These are proprietary cartridges, so don’t plan on bringing over any of your old collection.

With an all-in-one design, there are Nintendo Switch Lite feelings here, which is centered around a 4.3-inch display. Now, the screen itself isn’t anything to write home about at 480 x 272, but with retro games, resolution doesn’t need to be at a premium.

Inside you’ll find a 4.5-hour battery life with the option to charge via external power sources while still connecting to larger displays via the built-in mini HDMI port.

What games are available?

From the outset, there will be 10 collections available from various retro cornerstones. That includes Atari, Technos, Interplay, and Data East. Evercade will have over 120 titles available from the outset with more in route later this year.

While you’ll find titles like Pac-Man and Earthworm Jim, this is far from a top-rated collection of games. There’s no Sonic or Mario to be found, and you can expect that to remain the same over the years. Obviously both Sega and Nintendo are each pushing their own retro consoles

Pricing and availability

Evercade is set to hit the United States on May 22nd. However, pre-orders will open over at Amazon on April 5th. It will retail from $79.99 with the option of adding various games for additional premiums.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like here but also a few turnoffs. The all-in-one design is a nice departure from the usual stay-at-home build we’ve seen from others. However, having to manually switch out cartridges for different games is a pain for some that have grown accustomed to digital setups.

