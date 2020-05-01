Marshall’s high-end Tufton Portable Speaker returns to a low of $300 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the previous mention by $30, and matches the all-time low set back in December. Headlined by 20-hours of playback per charge, Tufton enters as the highest-end speaker in Marshall’s collection of portable releases. You’ll of course find the same vintage, leather-wrapped design that’s a staple for the brand, alongside IPX2 water-resistance, a 3-way design with rear-facing driver, and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Those hoping to find a more affordable way to tout around the vintage vibes and Marshall sound quality can opt for the Stockwell II instead. This speaker still packs a portable design, but is more compact than the larger Tufton variant. Right now it’ll run you $180 at Amazon, leaving an extra $120 in your pocket.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing an $80 discount on Marshall’s retro Kilburn II Portable Speaker at $220. It rocks a similar design to the lead deal, but in a more compact form-factor. And if the black stylings aren’t doing it for you, Marshall just unveiled a lineup of refreshed speakers wrapped in a new indigo color, which you can learn all about right here.

Marshall Tufton Speaker features:

Enjoy over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge with this Marsha ll Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 technology connects to a variety of wireless devices with a range of up to 30 feet, while a three-way system produces clear and deep sound across all frequencies. This Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker features flush-mounted corner caps for added durability.

