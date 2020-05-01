Marshall’s high-end Tufton Portable Speaker returns to a low of $300 (25% off)

- May. 1st 2020 8:15 am ET

Get this deal
$400 $300
0

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the previous mention by $30, and matches the all-time low set back in December. Headlined by 20-hours of playback per charge, Tufton enters as the highest-end speaker in Marshall’s collection of portable releases. You’ll of course find the same vintage, leather-wrapped design that’s a staple for the brand, alongside IPX2 water-resistance, a 3-way design with rear-facing driver, and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Those hoping to find a more affordable way to tout around the vintage vibes and Marshall sound quality can opt for the Stockwell II instead. This speaker still packs a portable design, but is more compact than the larger Tufton variant. Right now it’ll run you $180 at Amazon, leaving an extra $120 in your pocket. 

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing an $80 discount on Marshall’s retro Kilburn II Portable Speaker at $220. It rocks a similar design to the lead deal, but in a more compact form-factor. And if the black stylings aren’t doing it for you, Marshall just unveiled a lineup of refreshed speakers wrapped in a new indigo color, which you can learn all about right here.

Marshall Tufton Speaker features:

Enjoy over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge with this Marsha ll Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 technology connects to a variety of wireless devices with a range of up to 30 feet, while a three-way system produces clear and deep sound across all frequencies. This Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker features flush-mounted corner caps for added durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$400 $300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go