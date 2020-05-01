Score an Amazon low on Polk Audio’s Command Soundbar at $196.50 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Command Soundbar for $196.56 shipped. Typically selling for $299, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Polk’s Command Soundbar features the noteworthy inclusion of Alexa, allowing you to ditch the remote in favor of voice control when adjusting volume and more. In terms of audio quality, the soundbar comes equipped with a 260W four-speaker system for a “room-filling” experience. Then when it comes to inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI alongside optical and a USB port. Over 615 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $130. Here you’ll be ditching the built-in Alexa capabilities in favor of a more simplistic setup. That trade-off does come with the perk of pocketing an extra $69 in savings, making VIZIO’s sound bar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

We’re also still seeing a $600 discount on Harman Kardon’s premium Enchant 1300 Soundbar, which brings a 13-channel system to your setup for $400. Or if that’s a bit overkill, JBL’s Link Bar has Assistant tech built-in for $230.

Polk Audio Command Soundbar features

Connect this Polk Command sound bar with wireless subwoofer to your Fire TV for a true theater-like audio experience without all the cables. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa offers access from across the room, while an action button with Voice adjust located on the remote lowers sound bar volume so Alexa can hear you. This Polk Command sound bar works with any universal remote for easy incorporation with your setup.

