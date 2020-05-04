Qi, USB-C, and leather adorn B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones: $150 (Save $100)

- May. 4th 2020 5:02 pm ET

$150
0

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Earphones for $149.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. These B&O-branded earphones feature support for both Qi and USB-C charging. Unlike many others, B&O classes things up with a charging case that’s surrounded in leather. As you’d expect, users can use touch gestures to switch tracks, take calls, activate transparency mode, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. Peek at our release coverage to learn more.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger yet, have a look at AUKEY’s ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $140. These arguably go head-to-head with AirPods Pro but cost considerably less. Head over to our release coverage to learn more.

Need something that works with PlayStation? You’re in luck. Sony’s PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset is down to $100 at Amazon. This top-tier offering is comprised of premium hardware and supports both 7.1 surround and 3D audio.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 features:

  • TRULY WIRELESS: Beoplay E8 2.0 delivers totally wireless, cord-free convenience. Equipped with Qi wireless charging, these in-ear headphones have an elegant grab-and-go design that is truly portable. Impedance: 16 Ohm
  • TOUCH CONTROL: Easily control your listening experience with the touch interface on these true wireless earbuds. Simply tap to switch tracks, take calls, and activate transparency mode and voice controls.
  • LISTEN LONGER: With up to 16 hours of playtime (four hours per full charge), Beoplay E8 2.0 wireless earphones are designed for your on-the-go lifestyle. The wireless charging case holds three full charges to ensure the beat goes on.

