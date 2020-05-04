Qi, USB-C, and leather adorn B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones: $150 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Earphones for $149.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. These B&O-branded earphones feature support for both Qi and USB-C charging. Unlike many others, B&O classes things up with a charging case that’s surrounded in leather. As you’d expect, users can use touch gestures to switch tracks, take calls, activate transparency mode, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. Peek at our release coverage to learn more.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 features:

TRULY WIRELESS: Beoplay E8 2.0 delivers totally wireless, cord-free convenience. Equipped with Qi wireless charging, these in-ear headphones have an elegant grab-and-go design that is truly portable. Impedance: 16 Ohm

TOUCH CONTROL: Easily control your listening experience with the touch interface on these true wireless earbuds. Simply tap to switch tracks, take calls, and activate transparency mode and voice controls.

LISTEN LONGER: With up to 16 hours of playtime (four hours per full charge), Beoplay E8 2.0 wireless earphones are designed for your on-the-go lifestyle. The wireless charging case holds three full charges to ensure the beat goes on.

