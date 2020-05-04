Sony’s top-tier PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset falls to $100 at Amazon

- May. 4th 2020 1:06 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset for $99.99 shipped. That’s up to $30 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Armed with 7.1 virtual surround and 3D audio technology, this high-end Sony PlayStation headset is a great way to update your gaming setup. Owners will find an aluminum band, conveying a top-tier design that can be used with Sony’s latest PlayStation consoles and VR headset. A companion app from the PlayStation Store allows you to tune this headset with custom audio profiles created by the developers of many games. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a pair of headphones you like, consider nabbing Avantree Leaf instead at $40. I’ve been rocking this for months and now I enjoy wirelessly pairing AirPods with my PlayStation 4.

Looking for something that works with Nintendo Switch’s portable form-factor? If so, swing by my hands-on review of HomeSpot. This handy device plugs in via USB-C and also comes with a USB-A adapter, allowing it to work when docked as well.

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset features:

  • 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound: Experience rich, highly positional virtual surround sound powered by revolutionary 3D audio technology
  • 3D Audio: In select PS4 games that fully support 3D audio, hear and feel an amazingly rich audio experience with surround sound emanating from all directions, including above and below you
  • Multi-device Compatibility: Connect wirelessly to your PS4 and personal computer. Connect to a PlayStation VR headset or mobile device with the included 3.5mm audio cable

