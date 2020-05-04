We are seeing some notable Caudabe iPhone case deals for Mother’s Day. The accessory maker is now offering 15% off sitewide on all of its currently available iPhone cases as well as free 2-day shipping across the board using code FREE4MOMS at checkout. While the brand’s 2020 iPhone SE cases are still not yet available, all of its other iPhone covers (from 6/6S right through to iPhone 11 Pro Max) are now on sale. More details below.

Mother’s Day Caudabe iPhone case deals:

While Caudabe iPhone case deals certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, they sit in a nice middle ground between the budget options and the pricey high-end covers. With prices ranging from about $8 up to $26 or so, there are several styles and options available for just about anyone without breaking the bank.

One standout among the many Caudabe iPhone case deals today would have to be the Synthesis Stealth iPhone 11 case for $25.50 with free shipping. Regularly $30, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is a 15% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This case features a combination of a “soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLite” (shock-absorbing polymer) and a hard back shell. The laser-etched diamond texture adds additional grip along the sides of the case alongside wireless charging compatibility, and a 2-meter drop-tested design. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

But, as we mentioned above, this sale spans sitewide and includes everything Caudabe offers at 15% off. And don’t forget to apply the code above in order to receive your free 2-day shipping. Despite delays across the board due to COVID-19, according to Caudabe, orders placed before Thursday at 9 a.m. EST will “arrive just in time for Mother’s Day.” This sale shuts down on May 10, 2020.

More on the Synthesis Stealth iPhone 11 case:

Caudabe iPhone case deals for Mother’s Day: Our most protective case. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a sturdy, hard back shell. A beautiful laser-etched diamond pattern on the sides provides added grip. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design. Compatible with wireless charging. The back is a sturdy, hard back shell. The fusion of these two materials provides solid, all-around protection for your iPhone in a lightweight and incredibly slim form. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design.

